Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Quanterix traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 182828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quanterix by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

