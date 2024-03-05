Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in StoneX Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in StoneX Group by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.5 %

SNEX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $336,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,208,184.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,105 shares of company stock worth $3,292,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

