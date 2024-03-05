Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of Kforce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 352.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 125.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. 1,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

