Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 9,211 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

ARW stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.38. 11,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

