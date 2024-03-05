Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,980 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at $448,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,471.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,021.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,735.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $4,218,484 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,670. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

