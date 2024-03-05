Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 102,282 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,282 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,303. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $620.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.62%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

