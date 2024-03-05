Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 2,501 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HOV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.86. 2,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,116. The stock has a market cap of $950.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

