Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,930 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after buying an additional 709,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 343,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 273,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

NYSE KRP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,031. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

