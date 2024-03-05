Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,289 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lufax by 2,850.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,307,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 201,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lufax by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 379,052 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Lufax by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. 524,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

