Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Trex by 81.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 66.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $6,326,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $381,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

