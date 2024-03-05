Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth $24,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $10,418,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHC stock traded down $5.54 on Tuesday, hitting $727.91. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,113. The business has a 50 day moving average of $708.25 and a 200 day moving average of $641.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $749.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

