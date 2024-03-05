Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SKWD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.48. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $37.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.