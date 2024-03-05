Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 23,948 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 140.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.37. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

