Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 23,439 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $3,303,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,261. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.