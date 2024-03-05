Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,602 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $427.77. 2,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,974. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

