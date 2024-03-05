Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) SVP Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $6.93 on Tuesday, reaching $113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,387. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

