QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.30.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Horton sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.09 ($11.10), for a total value of A$803,230.00 ($521,577.92). 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.