Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 9.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $5.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

