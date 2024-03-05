Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 1,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 119,407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,595,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,831,000 after buying an additional 348,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 130,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after buying an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

