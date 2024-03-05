Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Primary Health Properties Price Performance
Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primary Health Properties
In other news, insider Bandhana Rawal bought 27,549 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £24,794.10 ($31,468.59). Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
