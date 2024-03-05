Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Premier worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 382,447 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 56.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,918 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,910. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.