PPL Co. (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

PPL Trading Up 0.7 %

PPL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 475,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,796. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PPL by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,645,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,236 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 566,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 107,839 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

