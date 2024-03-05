PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.29% of PPL worth $50,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

