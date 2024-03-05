PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 273,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,977. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.