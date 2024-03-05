PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 73.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,541,000 after acquiring an additional 793,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,724 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. 306,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,744. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

