PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,322 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $43,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,221,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in PNM Resources by 73.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,541,000 after purchasing an additional 793,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. 281,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,336. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.49%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

