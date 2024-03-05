Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Plexus worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $453,291.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,239.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,768,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PLXS

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,777. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.