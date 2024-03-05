Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.25

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 366136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTK. HSBC downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Playtika Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,619 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 488,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Playtika by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

