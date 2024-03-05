PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,735. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

In related news, Director Grace Vandecruze purchased 12,345 shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,241.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,241.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 162,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.