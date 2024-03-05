Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,482 shares.The stock last traded at $11.09 and had previously closed at $11.79.

Pharming Group Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $730.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

