PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

SDHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 114,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $15.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDHY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000.

