PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

GHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.79.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 690,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 86,066 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $16,028,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,117 shares during the period.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.