Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.11.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.9 %

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,875.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.