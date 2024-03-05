Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
NYSE PSO opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Pearson has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
