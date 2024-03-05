Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Pearson Trading Down 0.8 %

Pearson Increases Dividend

NYSE PSO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Pearson by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Pearson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Recommended Stories

