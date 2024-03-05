Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp Sells 7,760 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY traded down $5.52 on Tuesday, hitting $164.81. 528,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $172.00. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

