Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after buying an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

