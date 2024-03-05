Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.
PLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.88.
In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,260.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
