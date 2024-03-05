Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

PLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.88.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

PLC traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.41. 59,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,490. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.15.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,260.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

