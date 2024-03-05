Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $71.35 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

