Pampa Energía (PAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energía presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

