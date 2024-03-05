PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. 886,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

