Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $202.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $172.00.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $185.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $188.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

