Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 3.6 %

OXBR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.