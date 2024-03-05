Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ORGO opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $380.04 million, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,939,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

