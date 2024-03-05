Oracle (ORCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q3 guidance at $1.35-1.39 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.36. 993,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $306.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

