Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kabouter Management LLC

Kabouter Management LLC lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,319 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for about 10.3% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Open Text by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

