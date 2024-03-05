ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE OKE traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.02. 1,038,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

