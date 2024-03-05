OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

OFS Capital Price Performance

OFS opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OFS Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 204.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

