Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 204,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

OPAD stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.45% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

