Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY) versus AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Critical Review

Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Odyssey Health and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AVITA Medical $50.14 million 8.99 -$35.38 million ($1.40) -12.53

Profitability

Odyssey Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical.

This table compares Odyssey Health and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Health N/A N/A N/A AVITA Medical -70.56% -54.80% -38.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Odyssey Health and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Health 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 58.49%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Odyssey Health.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Odyssey Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odyssey Health

Odyssey Health, Inc., a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and ONP -001 and ONP -002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc. Odyssey Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. It offers products that utilize the regenerative properties of the patient's skin cells. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It also develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

